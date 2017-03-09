Seminar provides info on mental health first aid

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter One in three Canadians will be afflicted with mental illness at some point in their life, but only 20 per cent will ever be officially diagnosed, according to the latest research. “It is a lot of people,” said Kara Molnar, a registered psychiatric nurse with the Sunrise Health Region’s mental health services, about those who will be affected with a mental illness. Molnar was the main presenter during a two-day seminar held at Melville Comprehensive School, on March 6 and 7, about Mental Health First Aid. The national program teaches first aid skills so…