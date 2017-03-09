Paint Nite fundraiser helps Rail City

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter Clients at Rail City Industries (RCI) who use wheelchairs will soon be able to access more areas of the city due to the generosity of residents. RCI hosted a paint night on March 2 to raise funds to purchase a portable suitcase ramp. Such a ramp can be used to cover stairs or gaps and enable wheelchair-bound clients to access more community amenities. The ramp is then folded up and carried like a suitcase. All the proceeds from the evening were donated to the ramp project, which will cost $350. Led by Jackie Wilson,…