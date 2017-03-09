Novice Millionaires host successful home tourney

The recently formed Melville novice Millionaires played some solid hockey in their own tournament on the weekend, picking up three wins against a single loss. Game 1 Novice Millionaires 12 - Weyburn Red Wings 5 The novice Mils scored five times in the first and third periods of their opening game and added a couple in the second period to start their tourney with an easy win. Xavier Doane led the way for the Mils, notching two goals to go with a pair of helpers for a four-point game. Mason Kittleson notched a couple of goals and a helper while…