Mils beat Hounds, swept by Terriers

When the Melville Millionaires played their final game of the season, they didn’t know whether they needed a win to claim an SJHL playoff spot. Due to blizzard conditions, the Millionaires game with the Estevan Bruins, their final contest of the year, was postponed to March 8 from March 7. The Mils needed the combination of a win over the Bruins and a loss by the Melfort Mustangs to get into 10th spot and earn a playoff position. Yorkton Terriers 2 at Melville Millionaires 1 (March 4) The Millionaires were looking for a win to get into a playoff position…