Chamber has renewed purpose

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter Fifteen people have stepped forward to be directors with the Melville and District Chamber of Commerce, with the hope of bringing renewed purpose to the organization. Twenty-nine chamber members attended the organization’s annual general meeting on March 1 at Melville Community Works. Twelve names were submitted ahead of time for director, while three were submitted from the floor. The directors are Michelle Smith, Ed Sagan, Chris Paradis, Robert Mitrenga, Shirley Lemaire, Corinne Sapara, Lyle Gorecki, Greg Vaughan, Paul Lueck, Harvey Kormos, Wayna Balaberda, Terry Sieffert, Richard (Ricky) Goebel, Amy Haywood and Jen Pawelko. Greg…