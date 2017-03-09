81% of Catholic students graduated on time last school year

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division has developed action plans to help students transition into, through and beyond high school and to monitor how many credits students are attaining. Eighty-one per cent of students in the division graduated on time in the 2015-16 school year, compared to 70 per cent the year before. Division data also showed 88 per cent of non-aboriginal students graduated on time, compared to 78 per cent in 2014-15, while 55 per cent of aboriginal students graduated on time, compared to 37 per cent the year before. The Catholic school…