GOEBEL, Herbert Ernest

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herb Goebel. “Say not in grief he is no more, but live in thankfulness that he was.” On May 1, 1937, Herb was born in Neudorf, Sask. He worked in Balcarres, Sask. and Wawanesa, Man. before settling in Winnipeg in 1965. He worked at Versatile for 32 years, serving as union president and secretary for many years. He retired in January 1998 and joined the Versatile Seniors Association where, for many years, served on the executive committee. Herb was well-respected by all who knew him and made friends wherever…