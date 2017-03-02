Procedural issue dominates talk about dog business

An attempt to re-introduce a defeated city council recommendation to approve a downtown dog business as a discretionary use touched off a heated discussion around procedural issues. During the Feb. 21 workshop meeting, Coun. Johan van Zyl argued why council should have a pro-business mentality and welcome all business ventures. He recommended giving owner Kathy Nielsen a C1 discretionary use approval for the outdoor dog run adjacent to her business, Pawsh Pet Place, on Third Avenue West. It was at the Jan. 3 workshop meeting that a similar recommendation came forward but was defeated. Both van Zyl and Mayor Walter…