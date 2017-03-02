Prairie Fire players, coach honoured with awards

Three members of the Melville Prairie Fire are league award winners. Coach Dean Amy and veterans Sami Jo Henry and Eryn Johanson have been singled out for awards by the Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey League. Amy, in his second year at the helm of the Prairie Fire, has been named Coach of the Year, while Henry picked up the league’s Most Valuable Player Award as well as a spot on the second all-star team, along with Johanson. “I was a little surprised to get it, but I’ve got a good group of girls helping me out,” said the affable Amy.…