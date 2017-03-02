Prairie Fire knocks out Hounds with historic win

The Melville Prairie Fire have finally broken through. For the first time in team history, the Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey league club will play in the second round of playoffs. The team accomplished its first ever playoff victory over the Notre Dame Hounds with a win in game 4 of the best-of-five series. Game 4 Melville Prairie Fire 3 at Notre Dame Hounds 1 (Feb. 27) After the Prairie Fire finished the first period one goal behind the Hounds, their veterans took over. Josée Aitken notched the equalizer near the midway mark of the middle frame with Sami Jo Henry…