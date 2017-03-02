Millionaires still looking for SJHL playoff berth

Reports of the demise of the SJHL’s Melville Millionaires may have been premature. Almost forgotten in the race for the top spots in the playoffs, the Mils have made up a mile of ground on the Melfort Mustangs and had closed the gap considerably with points in their last four contests. Melville Millionaires 4 at Weyburn Red Wings 3 (Feb. 25) Needing a victory to stay in the race for the final spot, the Mils got goals from four players and another outstanding performance from goaltender Colby Entz to dump the Wings in their own barn. Aaron Aragon notched his…