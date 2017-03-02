Midget Mils off to second round of SSMHL playoffs

It took five games, but the Melville midget Millionaires are on to the second round of South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League playoffs. Game 5 Regina Vics 4 at Melville 7 (Grenfell, Feb. 27) The Melville Millionaires sent the Regina Vics home for the last time this season in a penalty-filled fifth and final, first-round playoff game. The Mils started off strong, had a lapse in the second period, and then came back with a solid third to pick up the victory. “I was really disappointed with how it ended,” said midget Mils’ bench boss Ken Turnbull. “You could see it…