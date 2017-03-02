Landfill no longer accepting asbestos

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter The landfill is out of virgin land in which to bury asbestos, which means the material must be removed from the list of accepted goods to ensure Melville’s continued compliance with its permit to operate. The landfill is “running extremely low on virgin ground” and is now expanding vertically, said Chris Bruce, director of community services. This leaves the city with nowhere to safely bury incoming asbestos material. “I want to ensure that we are remaining in as much compliance with the Ministry (of Environment as possible),” Bruce said during council’s Feb. 21 workshop…