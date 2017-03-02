Crop insurance coverage up to $217/ac this year

Crop insurance coverage levels are increasing to a record $217 per acre this year, up slightly from $216 per acre last year, but producers can expect to see their premiums increase as well. Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million acres of crop — or roughly 6,000 different claims — went unharvested last fall due to challenging weather. That will have to be harvested before seeding can commence this spring. Those issues were discussed during a press conference at Melville’s Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) office on Feb. 23 announcing the new insurance levels. The improved coverage is due to the continuation…