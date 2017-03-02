Crop insurance coverage up to $217/ac this year

By Jason Antonio -
Shawn Jacques, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (left) and Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart announce the new insurance rates for the 2017 season, on Feb. 23 at the crop insurance office. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

Crop insurance coverage levels are increasing to a record $217 per acre this year, up slightly from $216 per acre last year, but producers can expect to see their premiums increase as well. Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million acres of crop — or roughly 6,000 different claims — went unharvested last fall due to challenging weather. That will have to be harvested before seeding can commence this spring. Those issues were discussed during a press conference at Melville’s Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) office on Feb. 23 announcing the new insurance levels. The improved coverage is due to the continuation…

