Council blesses proposed regional park lake project

A proposed lake development project in Melville Regional Park has received support from city council, contingent upon the findings of a feasibility study. A group from the regional park board spoke to council at its Feb. 21 workshop meeting. Council later unanimously approved two recommendations to support the project and for the city to issue tax receipts. The recommendations have to be officially approved at council’s March 6 regular meeting. Proposed lake project presentation “It’s been a dream of Herc’s (Wayne Armbruster) to build a lake in the regional park,” regional park board vice-chair Tyrone Mogenson said to council. “He’s…