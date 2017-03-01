LESTER, Elsie Vera (Hardy)

The Lester family is sad to announce the passing of Elsie Vera (Hardy) Lester, age 93, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Saskatoon, Sask. Elsie was born on Oct. 27, 1923 in the Oak Hill district to Joseph and Victoria Hardy. Mom was the middle child of seven children. At the age of 16, Mom left home to attend Marvel Beauty School in Winnipeg. After graduating she returned to the Yorkton area where she met Leonard Lester, who was enlisted with the Royal Canadian Air Force. They were married in December of 1943. Mom and Dad were blessed with 10…