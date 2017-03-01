KREKLEWICH, Philip

Philip “Phil” Kreklewich of Yorkton and formerly of Melville, Sask., husband of the late MaryAnn Kreklewich, entered his eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Yorkton Union Hospital at the age of 84 years. Phil was born on April 19, 1932 in the Brewer district of Saskatchewan to George and Martha (nee Woloschuk) Kreklewich. He was the fifth oldest of seven children. Phil received his Grade 8 at Happy Home School and left school to assist at the family farm. Phil later took a diesel mechanical course in Edmonton before obtaining work with the CN Railway in Melville as…