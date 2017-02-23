Tile drainage better than illegal trenching, says reeve

Although the use of weeping tile to drain water from farmlands is still a concern for the RM of Stanley, it’s a slightly better option than trenching ditches illegally, says the reeve. Reeve Kenneth Petlock met with landowner Lawrence Schmidt in mid-February to discuss the latter’s tile drainage operations north of the City of Melville. Petlock also gave Schmidt a letter from the RM council telling him to fill in the trenches he had illegally dug into the sides of RM-owned roads. Schmidt was instructed to ensure the filled-in trenches were levelled so snowmobilers didn’t hit any ridges and damage…