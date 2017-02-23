SJHL Mils stay in playoff hunt with two home wins

Hope for a spot in the SJHL playoffs lives on for the Melville Millionaires, who won two of three games last week. Kindersley Klippers 2 at Melville Millionaires 3 (Overtime, Feb. 18) The Melville Millionaires needed a spark in this contest and got it from netminder Colby Entz. After sitting out the majority of the previous two games, Entz showed his squad and the Millionaires’ faithful what he was capable of, making 55 saves to give the Mils a chance. The Mils made the most of the opportunity, handing the Klippers their second-consecutive loss in four nights at the HCUC,…