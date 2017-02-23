Some public school division buses mechanically unreliable

Good Spirit School Division intends to replace 10 school buses at the Melville bus barn since they are considered unreliable and have mechanical issues. An analysis recently conducted on 15 buses, model 2012 International Company (IC), showed only five were considered OK and reliable for use, explained director of education Quintin Robertson. The health and dependability of the division’s bus fleet is under pressure due to this make and model of bus. The remaining 10 IC buses had issues ranging from engine knocks to antifreeze leaking into the oil. The cost to replace an engine could be as high as…