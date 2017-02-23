Prairie Fire finish third, face Notre Dame Hounds

The Melville Prairie Fire had its best regular season ever and now the team wants to continue in that vein for the Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey League playoffs. “We finished in third and that was our goal before the season, so we’re pretty happy about it,” said Prairie Fire head coach Dean Amy. “We’re going in against Notre Dame in the first round and I think it’s the first time we’re going into a series with home ice advantage.” The Prairie Fire has their work cut out to knock off the Hounds, a tough defensive squad. “We’re not going to…