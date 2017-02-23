Miller School roof needs replacing

A building audit of Miller Elementary School has found the building is in good condition, but the roof needs immediate replacement. Twelve areas were evaluated during the audit, with each area rated out of 10. The audit looked at the building envelope (roof/foundation), emergency and life safety systems (fire alarms/sprinklers), HVAC, lighting, windows/doors, phones/intercoms/bells, plumbing, lockers, accessibility, general building finishes (paint/flooring/whiteboards), gym floor, and other. Miller’s roof was rated one out of 10. An independent inspection was conducted and was not performed by administrative staff from the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) office. The majority of the school’s roof has…