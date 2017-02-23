Midget Millionaires take game 1 over Regina Vics

The Melville midget Millionaires kicked off the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League playoffs in fine form, dominating the Regina Vics 6-2 in game 1 of the best-of-five series. Playoffs game 1 Regina Vics 2 at Melville Millionaires 6 (Feb. 19) The Millionaires and Vics finished fourth and fifth respectively in the SSMHL standings, but the gap looked much wider on this night as Melville’s midget AA squad was dominant to kick off its playoffs. Luke Nkwama went high to the stick side, picking the corner to give the Mils a 1-0 lead in the first and Matt Turnbull added a…