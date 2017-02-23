More businesses joining chamber

More businesses have joined the Melville and District Chamber of Commerce this year than all of last year, say chamber recruiters, and more new members are a possibility. As of mid-February, 62 businesses were paid members, said Mark Orosz. Conversely, the chamber had 52 paid members in 2016. Orosz and Brian Hicke have assisted the chamber in recruiting new members. The two provided an update of their efforts during the chamber’s Feb. 14 meeting. Membership blitz With membership packages in hand, Hicke and Orosz together approached 50 businesses during a two-day span. This ensured each knew what the other was…