SCHWEITZER, Frances Elizabeth

Frances Schweitzer of Neudorf, Sask., passed away peacefully in St. Peter’s Hospital on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2017 at the age of 88 years. Frances Elizabeth was born May 7, 1928 to Peter and Margaret (Wirth) Blanchard on Sec 16, Tp 20, R 7, W of 2nd in the RM of McLeod. Her parents worked as hired hands for farm families. Frances was the eldest of five children. As a little girl, Frances loved all kinds of animals, being outside and music. When Frances was six years old and her parents were working at Parkerview, she became very ill with…