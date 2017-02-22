KLETCHKO, Lillian Rose

Lillian Kletchko of the Ituna Pioneer Health Centre and formerly of Melville, Sask., passed away Friday, Feb.10, 2017 at the age of 94 years. Lillian Rose was born to John and Rachel (Brown) Kinsley on March 19, 1922 at Broderick, Sask. She was the fourth of nine children. Lillian married Horace Scott of the Kelvington, Sask. area on Oct. 31, 1942. From this union five children were born — Mary, Kenneth, Bernice, Edward and RoseAnn. In 1952, Lillian made a move to the Melville area and continued her life there. In 1976 she and her family were reunited. Lillian met…