Harry Fedorki of St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, Sask. entered his eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at the age of 95 years. Harry was born on July 2, 1921 in Melville, Sask., to William and Mary (nee Kszyk) Fedorki. Harry received his education at Central School and helped his parents in their grocery store. Harry enlisted in the Air Force and served over seas during the Second World War After serving his country, Harry returned to Melville and started his own construction business and built homes for the Co-op. He also purchased and renovated houses in order to…