Terriers add to Mils’ woes

Just when the SJHL Melville Millionaires need to find ways to win, they’re instead discovering new ways to lose. Millionaires 2 at Yorkton Terriers 3 (Feb. 11) The Mils seemed to be closing on their first victory after seven-straight losses, but they couldn’t hold off the Terriers, who scored twice in a span of 11 seconds in the third period to hand Melville another loss. Logan Korakochuk scored his fourth goal of the season on the power play late in the first frame to knot the game at 1-1, and Clayton Eisler notched his eighth of the campaign to put…