Students read 15,000 pages in a month

A literacy project designed to help students at École St. Henry’s Sr. School feel more successful with their reading was more successful than originally envisioned. The 14 students in Laura O’Brien’s Grade 7 class set a goal to collectively read 7,500 pages in January, or 500 pages per student. But after all the read pages were tallied, the class found it had read 15,000 pages, or double the original goal. “Sometimes they don’t realize how much they (can) get into books if they consumed them a little bit more regularly,” O’Brien said. “I’m very proud of them,” she added. “They…