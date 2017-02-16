Prairie Fire end season on sour note

The Melville Prairie Fire faded to the finish. The Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey League squad lost two of its last three home games as well as one on the road to complete the regular season schedule. Melville Prairie Fire 3 at Regina Rebels 4 (Feb. 12) This game was the Prairie Fire’s to win, but they couldn’t hold the Rebels off the scoreboard in the last two minutes of the game and ended up with a third consecutive loss. After trailing 1-0 after the first frame and 2-1 after the second, the Fire came to life with a couple of…