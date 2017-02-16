Near normal spring runoff predicted for Melville area

The Melville area has the potential for near normal spring runoff this year, says the Water Security Agency (WSA), while the rest of the province is expected to be below normal. “Most of the province has seen a below normal snowpack so far,” said WSA spokesman Patrick Boyle. “That’s what’s resulting in a below normal or near normal potential across most of Saskatchewan. Melville is on the edge between near normal and below normal.” Many areas in the province — including around Melville — saw the snowpack almost completely melt or lost to evaporation in January due to above normal…