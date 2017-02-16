Millionaires reach out to their fans

There’s more to running a junior hockey club than setting up some pylons on practice days and playing the games. This season, the SJHL’s Melville Millionaires have made it their mission to get out into the community and take part in a number of activities. “All year we’ve been actively involved in the community as much as possible,” said Mils assistant coach Mark Chase. “We’re in the schools every Thursday, and I know that’s been a success, because, through social media, a lot of the teachers have put up posts thanking our guys and showing the kids engaging and having…