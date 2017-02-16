Melville grew by 16 people since 2011, according to federal census

The City of Melville grew by just 16 people during the last five years, according to data from Statistics Canada’s 2016 census numbers. Melville’s population was 4,562 as of May 2016, a slight increase from 4,546 in 2011. This represents a 0.4-per-cent increase. Overall, the Canadian population grew to 35,151,728 people in 2016, an increase of more than 1.6 million citizens. “I’m a little bit surprised,” said deputy mayor Vince Thiessen. “I thought we would be a little big higher than that. I thought we would be in the 4,700 (to) 4,800 people range … But they obviously did the…