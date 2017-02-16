Hayes guilty of threats

After threatening to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and saying he would thank whoever accomplished the task, Grayson resident Christopher Hayes was found guilty of making threatening comments and will pay a $500 fine and spend the next nine months on probation. Judge R. Green found Hayes, 41, guilty in Melville provincial court on Feb. 13 of making threatening comments against Trudeau on March 6 and July 8, contrary to Section 264.1 of the Criminal Code. Besides receiving six months to pay the fine with a victim surcharge of 30 per cent, Hayes will follow the usual statutory conditions —…