Cobra girls earn gold for fourth time this season

They may not be the tallest on the court, but the Melville Comprehensive School’s senior girls Cobras basketball team keeps getting to the top of the tournament podium. The Cobras won their fourth tournament of the season last weekend in Kelvington, dispatching a tough Creighton Kodiaks team 57-44 in the finale, despite giving up plenty of height to their opposition. The game was close in the first half as the Cobras went to the break ahead 24-22. In the second half, MCS increased the pressure on defence and forced some turnovers that resulted in a number of fast break points.…