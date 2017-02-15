LOVERIDGE, Bryan Kenneth

Bryan Kenneth Loveridge passed away tragically on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at the age of 45 years. Bryan was born in Melville, Sask. on Sept 30, 1971 to Mervyn and Laura (nee Ward) Loveridge. Bryan was raised on the family farm near Duff and received all of his early education in Neudorf, Sask., and later completed his high school in Melville, Sask. Bryan was a very loving and caring man who shared his warmth with everyone around him. He was blessed with four wonderful children who played a big role in his life. Bryan worked very hard to make sure…