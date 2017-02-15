GAMRACY, Helen

Helen Gamracy of St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, Sask., widow of the late Steve Gamracy, entered her eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Home. She was 85 years of age. Helen was born on Nov. 9, 1931 in the Jasmin district of Saskatchewan, a daughter to Nick and Anna (nee Wira) Antonishyn. Helen received her education at the Chiselhurst School near Parkerview, Sask. She received her Grade 8 education, then started helping her parents on the farm. On July 18, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to Steve Gamracy at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church…