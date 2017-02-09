Students learning to raise rainbow trout

Some students at Melville Comprehensive School will become fish farmers for the next few months, as they attempt to raise rainbow trout from egg to fry. The school is working with the Melville Fish and Game League to run the Fish in Schools (FinS) program, which teaches students about the lifecycle of rainbow trout, their reproduction and their various habitats. Students are also challenged to understand their own effect on the aquatic environment and ensure the sustainability of a fish population. The program began in Saskatchewan in 2013. The program commenced in January and involves students in biology 30 and…