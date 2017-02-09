Spits edge Bisons in first place showdown

The two top teams in the Qu’Appelle Valley Hockey League hooked up for a battle for first place and when the dust had settled, the Grenfell Spitfires were the victors. Balgonie Bisons 7 at Grenfell Spitfires 8 (Shootout, Feb. 5) This was a back and forth contest with several momentum swings for both clubs. There were a couple of lead changes in the first frame but it ended 4-4. In the second period, the Bisons owned the first half, notching a couple of goals to go up 6-4 before the Spitfires responded with three of their own to go up…