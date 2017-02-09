Solar panels could save municipality money

Some municipal buildings could be suitable candidates for the installation of solar panels and generate energy for that building and lower electricity costs for the city. A representative from Sunroof Solar pitched the idea to city council during its Jan. 30 workshop meeting. Council made no decision, but management expects to present a report at the Feb. 20 workshop meeting about the idea’s feasibility. The goal is for council to agree to have Sunroof Solar work with city administration to complete a free technical assessment on municipal buildings to determine which are candidates for solar panels, explained sales VP Mitch…