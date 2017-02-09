Prairie Fire blueliner heading west to attend school

When it comes time to lace the skates up for next year’s hockey season, the Melville Prairie Fire’s Eryn Johanson will be a Pronghorn. “I had to choose between going to Regina and playing for the Cougars and going to the (Univeristy of) Lethbridge,” said Johanson, excited about moving up to the next level. “I got a scholarship from them and I haven’t figured out what I’ll get for a scholarship, but I do know it will be helpful.” Johanson, a native of Stockholm, is in her fifth year playing for the Prairie Fire, toiling on the blue line in…