Peewee Millionaires swept by Weyburn Red Wings

When you can’t generate offence, winning games becomes incredibly difficult, as the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League Melville peewee Millionaires found out last weekend. Weyburn Red Wings 5 at Melville 0 (Feb. 5) The Wings got off to a quick start in this matchup, scoring four times before the buzzer went to signal the end of the first period. Weyburn added their second short-handed tally of the game late in the third stanza to finish off the Mils. Winston Grayson got the start in goal for the peewee Mils and suffered the loss. The Wings got the gate for 10…