New service station to provide ‘old fashioned’ customer service

Resident Rodney Kuciuk wanted to provide the kind of “old-fashioned” customer service where people were treated respectfully and service agents went above and beyond, which led him to open a vehicle service station. Bedliner Boulevard and Auto Lounge opened on Monday on the corner of Third Avenue West and Columbia Street, kitty corner from Jaycee Park. It is open Monday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. “I want to start treating people like people again,” Kuciuk said, “and have old-fashioned service. Somebody comes in for a tire change…