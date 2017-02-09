Millionaires can’t lose focus

With the SJHL season schedule dwindling down to the last 11 games, the Melville Millionaires are looking more and more like a team that isn’t going to make it to the post-season party. Despite the possibility that the Mils will miss the playoffs for a second straight campaign, coach Devin Windle’s focus hasn’t wavered. “How we want to finish the season is how we want to start next season. That’s going to be the emphasis,” said Windle, cautioning that players on this year’s roster don’t have a guaranteed spot with the team next season. “Just because there’s 11 games left,…