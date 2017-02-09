Food bank fundraising for new building

The Melville and District Food Bank intends to raise $200,000 this year so it can either expand its current building or purchase a new one, which means embarking on numerous fundraising initiatives. “We have a goal to achieve and we will achieve (it),” said president Colleen Gorecki. The food bank has outgrown its current location; an increase in clientele recently has meant a required increase in foodstuffs and other necessities. But the building is limited in what it can hold; a look down the back hallway shows piles of goods and little room to manoeuvre. Besides applying for grants, the…