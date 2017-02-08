MARSHALL, Ches

We, the family of Ches Marshall, age 86 years, are saddened to announce his peaceful passing at St. Peter’s Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Gert; children, Melody (Ted), Lori and Murray (Karen); grandchildren, Craig, Curtis, Derek and Kelsey; three brothers and one sister. As per his request, there will be no funeral. A private family celebration of life was held. For those wishing, memorial donations to the St. Paul Lutheran Home Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.