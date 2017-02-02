Team Barker earns national Scotties berth

By Darcy Gross -
Team Barker will represent Saskatchewan at the Scotties in St. Catharines, Ont. Team members, L-R: coach Merv Fonger, skip Penny Barker, third Deanna Doig, second Lorraine Schneider and lead Danielle Sicinski.

Curling fans who attended the final game of the Viterra Scotties Women’s Provincial Championship in Melville may have gotten a glimpse at the future of women’s curling in Saskatchewan. The final pitted Team Silvernagle of Biggar against Moose Jaw’s Penny Barker foursome with the latter prevailing in a back and forth contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Robyn Silvernagle and her squad should have been the favourites, with the 29-year-old skip’s team breezing through the nine-team round robin with a 7-1 record while Barker’s team took a different route, winning five-straight elimination games to claim the…

