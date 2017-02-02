Projects, not final exams, used to assess students’ understanding

Final exams are one tool teachers used to assess students at Melville Comprehensive School last week, but some teachers provided another method for pupils to demonstrate what they had learned in semester 1. Some teachers in the humanities department — social studies, French, English — used project-based assessments, while a few science teachers such as Sharon Roach also took the same approach. Instead of using a final exam in her Grade 11 Health Science 20 class, Roach allowed students to use whatever platform they wanted to convey what they had learned. Five students created board games, two used websites, while…