Prairie Fire get hooks into Sharks

The Melville Prairie Fire had a chance to leapfrog into second place in the Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey League standings and the Battleford Sharks weren’t going to stand in their way. Two straight victories vaulted the Prairie Fire into second spot in the league, two points ahead of the Prince Albert Bears, yet still nine points back of the powerful Saskatoon Stars. Melv. Prairie Fire 6 at Battlefords Sharks 0 (Jan. 29) Ashlynn Taillon turned aside all 33 shots she faced in the Melville cage and Sami Jo Henry sniped twice and set up a couple of other goals to…