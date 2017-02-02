No new lights for HCUC just yet, says city council

The inconsistent lighting illuminating the Horizon Credit Union Centre (HCUC) rink will remain inconsistent for another year, after city council chose not to include new lighting in the 2017 budget. The issue arose during discussions about the 2017 budget on Jan. 10, and again on Jan. 23, after administration returned with updated numbers of how much money in energy costs could be saved by switching to either LED or T5 lighting. During the budget meeting, council approved a motion to postpone the decision to change the lighting, giving administration more time to conduct its due diligence before council made its…